Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance

SINGAPORE - Safe management measures - with some tweaks - will remain till the Omicron wave is over, said the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said that Singapore is in the midst of an Omicron wave and seeing up to about 20,000 daily cases, with the numbers expected to remain moderately high for some time before coming down.

Here are key updates to Covid-19 measures announced on Wednesday:

1. Social gatherings remain at 5 people, but households can have 5 visitors at any one time