More funding for mental health services as demand for such help rises

SINGAPORE – Amid greater awareness of mental health issues and demand for help in this area, the Community Chest has increased funding for critical programmes to support persons with mental health conditions, such as counselling and suicide intervention services.

The Community Chest, the National Council of Social Service’s (NCSS) fund-raising arm, has allocated $10.4 million to support 10 mental health programmes in its current financial year, which ends in March 2024.

This is an 18 per cent increase from its last financial year, where $8.8 million was given to mental health programmes that were used by over 13,000 people.

The NCSS’ group director of philanthropy and engagement Charmaine Leung said the larger sum allocated comes amid a greater awareness of and support for people with mental health conditions.

Ms Leung, who spoke to The Straits Times ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct 10, added: “These will meet the critical mental health needs such as addressing the increase in suicide rates and supporting the work of the Inter-agency Taskforce for Mental Health & Well-being Employment Support Workgroup.”

On Thursday, the taskforce launched the National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy.

More general practitioners will see patients with mental health conditions, and a residential facility for teenagers who are at risk of suicide will be set up, among the host of initiatives to improve and ramp up the provision of mental health services.

There were 476 suicides reported here in 2022 – a 26 per cent increase from the 378 people who took their own lives in 2021. The 2022 figures were also the highest in more than 20 years.

In the past three years, the Community Chest has increased funding by 53 per cent for the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), a suicide prevention charity, Ms Leung said. The increase amounts to $1.34 million.

SOS chief executive Gasper Tan said it plans to hire more staff and train more volunteers with the larger funds. This is needed as the cases have shot up and are getting more complex.

For example, its 24-hour hotline received 57,400 calls in its financial year that ended in April, up 26 per cent from 45,700 two years before that.

The number of counselling sessions also increased by 23 per cent from 545 in its financial year that ended in April 2021 to 673 in its financial year that ended in April 2023.

Mr Tan said that suicide is a complex issue with multiple factors that could lead to the rise in cases, such as social isolation and the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

But from the calls and texts the SOS has received, family problems, employment and financial difficulties, and romantic relationships were the top three problems cited by people across all age groups.

“The pandemic may also have a long-tail effect which we are still seeing, not just in Singapore, but globally,” Mr Tan said. “Social pressures, economic uncertainties and isolation can be major underlying causes of suicide deaths.”