Brahm Centre opens its second Simei branch to provide mental health support to community

Brahm Centre, a mental health and wellness charity, has opened its Simei @ 148 branch to provide mental health support to the youth, adults and seniors.

A key initiative at the branch at Block 148 Simei Street 1 is its youth care programme.

To encourage young people to pay more attention to their mental well-being, Brahm Centre offers mental health screening, emotional support through coaching and befriending, psychoeducation sessions, parenting support, as well as counselling and art therapy.

Brahm Centre founder and chief executive, Associate Professor Angie Chew, said the youth today face many issues, such as anxiety, and may experience inertia in seeking help.

She said: “Brahm Centre serves as a sanctuary for the youth to talk about their problems by encouraging them to pay more attention to their mental well-being and to reach out early.”

Students aged 15 and above can also enlist Brahm Centre’s help as part of their mental well-being journey with a paid internship.

This internship aims to develop the students’ work skills. They also learn to develop mental resilience through a mindfulness course.

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Singapore General Hospital are Brahm Centre’s healthcare partners. As part of job exposure and skills development, interns are assigned to these hospitals, where they will assist seniors in the pharmacies, such as answering their questions.

Bank of America sponsors Brahm Centre’s youth internship programme, and provides its interns with life coaches.

Life coaches provide guidance and emotional support to the interns, who are required to attend art therapy, communications, personal grooming and other workshops to understand themselves better.

Ms Ong Tze Yee, 22, is currently an intern at Brahm Centre. A James Cook University graduate with a bachelor’s in psychological studies, Ms Ong has suffered from depression.

She said the internship provided her with opportunities to develop her confidence, and not be afraid of being open about her mental health issues. Her supervisor was able to ease her anxiety and helped her practise mindfulness.

“He advised that in the process of learning, I am bound to stumble and make mistakes, and worrying about what might happen would only distract me and take away the enjoyment of being in the present,” said Ms Ong.