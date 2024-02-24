MHA building new operations centre by 2032 for quicker incident response: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is building a new operations centre to house officers from various law enforcement agencies so they can respond to incidents more quickly and comprehensively.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Feb 24 that the Home Team Operations Centre (HTOC) will bring together officers from the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The centre is slated to be completed by 2032.

Mr Shanmugam said: “From receiving 999 or 995 calls, to dispatching of resources and managing of incidents, the HTOC will allow us to respond more quickly and comprehensively, regardless of the type of incident.”

He did not give more details.

Mr Shanmugam was speaking at the inaugural Home Team Day that celebrates the efforts of Home Team officers in keeping Singapore safe and secure.

He said MHA would also be building Home Team-wide unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities, for all Home Team departments to make more effective use of drones.

When responding to emergencies, the drones could do sense-making during anti-crime operations, and monitor crowd levels at major events, he added.

Mr Shanmugam said the ministry now has a Home Team UAV command led by the police, but the resources and capabilities are shared across the entire Home Team.

In his speech, he paid tribute to former minister for home affairs Wong Kan Seng for launching the Home Team concept 27 years ago.

Said Mr Shanmugam: “Mr Wong and the leaders in MHA back then realised that we needed to change the entire plan and take a very unusual, defining big step for our individual departments to see themselves as part of a larger team.”

At the event, Mr Wong said Home Team agencies have gone beyond working with one another to collaborating with other government agencies like the Housing Board and Ministry of Manpower.

He added: “For scams, Home Team agencies are working with the private sector, banks and telcos. That’s tremendous progress in this Home Team concept, where together, we can do a lot more.”