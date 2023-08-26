New facilities let SCDF officers train in highly realistic emergency scenarios

SINGAPORE – Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers can now conduct highly realistic scenario training at the Civil Defence Academy (CDA) in Jalan Bahar, following the completion of facilities at its field training area, which officially opened in July.

The new facilities include the Odyssey, which helps officers prepare for tunnel flooding, road traffic accidents and fires, while complex high-rise rescue scenarios can be simulated at the Edge.

New CDA facilities such as the Fire Research Centre and the National Emergency Medical Services Training Centre were also unveiled in July.

The Odyssey is a replica of an underground road tunnel.

There, firefighters and paramedics can practise rescue techniques like extrication, vehicle stabilisation and mass casualty management in realistic environments and scenarios.

With many stretches of Singapore’s expressways – including the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway – built underground, the training can help condition SCDF officers for such contingencies.

In South Korea in December 2022, five people were killed and dozens more injured after a traffic accident caused a huge fire in an expressway tunnel on the outskirts of Seoul.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Paya Lebar Fire Station commander Fung Ka Kin said the new facilities “offer enhanced realism for both trainees and front-line emergency responders, and allow them to realistically practise firefighting and rescue skills in a safe and controlled environment”.

SCDF said road traffic accident scenarios can be replicated using scrapped vehicles, allowing officers to get hands-on practice with various extrication tools used during rescue operations.

Flood simulations at a segment of the Odyssey where vehicles can be submerged will also allow officers to train for flooding scenarios.

“With the flood waters... up to chest-deep, this creates a realistic platform for our officers to learn the proper methods to extricate a trapped victim in a submerged vehicle,” SCDF said.

Major Fung added: “With the completion of the new training facilities, SCDF responders are able to effectively acquire and maintain the competence and confidence required when responding to real-life emergencies.”

The Edge will allow the rescuers to practise manoeuvres in complex rescue operations and technical training for extrication procedures.