Developers of online crowd control map among Home Team officers honoured at award ceremony

SINGAPORE - In anticipation of large crowds thronging the first post-pandemic National Day Parade in August 2022, a team of police officers turned to technology to help with crowd control – and prevent deadly stampedes.

The team developed the ‘Crowd@MarinaBay’ online map, to dispense real-time information on the crowd situation and area closures there. With the map, members of the public headed to Marina Bay for a view of the fireworks and festivities could get live updates on which areas to avoid, while the police could more effectively plan crowd control measures.

“Thankfully, we have not had crowd crush incidents in Singapore, but this is a contingency we always prepare for, even before the Itaewon incident,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohamad Faizal, 36, who led the team of five from the Central Police Division.

Fatal crowd crushes have occurred around the world. In October 2022, 159 people died in a crush of Halloween partygoers in the clubbing district of Itaewon in Seoul.

The ‘Crowd@MarinaBay’ team was honoured with a Home Team Innovation Award at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Minister’s Awards Presentation Ceremony on Friday at the Home Team Academy.

A total of 123 awards were presented to recognise outstanding officers, teams and agencies for their work in operations and projects with MHA.

Before ‘Crowd@MarinaBay’ was developed, the police used physical maps to apprise the public of the crowd situation at large-scale events. These maps would be placed around the venue, and the police would periodically send runners to update crowd density indicators, which were attached to the map with velcro, DSP Mohamad Faizal told The Straits Times.

The online map is expected to save more than 2,800 man-hours annually, say the police. After its success at the parade, the map’s use has been broadened to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve, Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve, and Chinatown during the Chinese New Year. It is only accessible on occasions where large crowds are expected.