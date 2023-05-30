New innovation centre to develop homeland security tech with HTX launched at one-north

SINGAPORE - New technologies bring about new opportunities and challenges for homeland security, and as they evolve, so must the Home Team (HT).

That is why the HT will work closely with start-ups at the forefront of the latest innovations and developments, said Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the launch of Hatch, a new innovation centre by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

Mr Shanmugam said: “Technology is developing very quickly, exponentially. And HTX understands the need to work very closely with start-ups and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) because some of the best ideas and innovations are coming out from that space.”

He said HTX was formed only about three years ago, but has already made HT operations more tech-driven, with initiatives like the Automated Border Control System.

Operated by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the system will allow Singapore residents and departing visitors to clear immigration without their passports from early next year.

Mr Shanmugam said there are ongoing trials to also automate in-car immigration clearance at our land checkpoints.

He added that to do more, HTX will facilitate having start-ups at Hatch work directly with HT officers.

He said: “HTX will continue to try and be flexible to work with start-ups. It’s a very different culture compared to the usual approach of the civil service.”

Hatch, which is located at LaunchPad @ one-north in Ayer Rajah, aims to attract and nurture start-ups through its accelerator programme and scout for more innovative technologies that may be used in public safety and security scenarios.

HTX will manage Hatch with Israel-based innovation company SOSA and local tech company Knovel Engineering.

Hatch’s key programme, the Open Innovation Challenge, was launched in March, attracting applications from 60 start-ups worldwide.

The start-ups were tasked to tackle challenges from the HT in the areas of frontline emergency and rescue, human performance, environmental monitoring, robotics and crime scene forensics.

Out of the 60, five were eventually selected for the programme.

Two of these start-ups were featured during Hatch’s opening ceremony on Tuesday.