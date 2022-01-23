Keeping watch from the skies: Police unveil two new drones for crowd management, search and rescue

SINGAPORE - You can run but you cannot hide - not when there are eyes in the sky.

In March last year, a man fled to a forested area to evade a police check along Jalan Bahar in Jurong. He was detained after two hours with the help of a drone that had caught a glimpse of him at a nearby construction site.

Assistant Superintendent Tan Koon Liang, the drone pilot involved in this incident, said: "The drone provided an aerial view and spotted the man loitering in a suspicious area."

ASP Tan, who has flown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the police since 2018, added: "Without it, we would have to have more manpower on the ground, so these drones complement the work of our officers."

Weighing 7kg and about 1 sq m in size, the drone used in the operation is one of two latest devices in the police's UAV fleet that were unveiled last Wednesday (Jan 19) at the Home Team Tactical Centre.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sum Tuck Meng, officer in charge of UAV operations, said at the event that police drones are used in four main types of operations - area observation, police presence, enforcement, and search and rescue.

Due to operational secrecy, further details such as the UAVs' top speed, fleet size and other specifications are kept confidential.

The 7kg drone, which does not have a name, is a specialist in crowd management and security events. It is also equipped with heat sensors and cameras to help the police observe crowd movements and pick out suspicious activity.

It was most recently seen hovering over Marina Bay during New Year's Eve to monitor the crowd and deter troublemakers amid the festivities.

The drone's thermal imaging sensors provided a bird's-eye shot of the tourist spot, with silhouettes of crowds highlighted in white on a screen, making any change in behaviour - such as abrupt dispersals or gatherings - obvious.

Other payloads can be attached to a customised rack fitted to its hull, such as a spotlight for better visibility and a speaker to broadcast alerts, such as warnings and safety advisories.

Red-and-blue police blinkers will be used during public patrols to announce the presence of the authorities.