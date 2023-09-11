Merpati Road in MacPherson to be realigned by end-2026 for future housing developments

SINGAPORE – The roads near Mattar MRT station along the Downtown Line in MacPherson will be realigned and widened in preparation for residential developments in the area.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) called a tender on Aug 24 to realign Merpati Road.

Right now, it is a one-way, two-lane road connecting Aljunied Road to Mattar Road and Circuit Road.

When completed by December 2026, Merpati Road will become a dual two-lane road, which means there will be two lanes going in each direction.

In tandem with the road changes, bus stops as well as a taxi stand at Entrance A of Mattar MRT station will be moved and replaced.

LTA said the realignment is needed in preparation for future developments in the area.

Based on tender documents seen by The Straits Times, Jalan Anggerek, which is connected to a stretch of Merpati Road close to Aljunied Road, will also be realigned. This, though, is not part of the latest tender.