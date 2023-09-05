First in 8 years: Toa Payoh residential site up for sale to private developers

SINGAPORE - A residential site in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh has been put up for sale under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme. This is the first time in eight years a land parcel in Toa Payoh is being offered to private developers.

The 99-year leasehold site spans 15,743 sq m and has a maximum gross floor area of 66,121 sq m. It can yield about 775 residential units, making up part of the 5,160 private homes the Government had planned for the second half of 2023, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

Analysts said there may be pent-up demand for new private homes in Toa Payoh, as the last GLS site launched in the area was in 2015.

That site in Lorong 6/Lorong 4, which is opposite the plot launched on Tuesday, was sold for $345.86 million, or $755 per sq ft per plot ratio, in June 2015.

A consortium of developers launched Gem Residences there in May 2016 and sold 50 per cent of the 578 units at an average of $1,425 psf at its launch. The condominium was fully sold by October 2019.

PropNex Realty head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said data for new home sales at Gem Residences showed that 50 per cent of the buyers have a Housing Board address, indicating strong demand from upgraders in the mature estate.

She expects developers to be cautious in bidding for the new site, given the lukewarm response to recent GLS launches.

“That said, we do expect interest for this site among developers to be fairly decent, as the Toa Payoh estate has not seen any new private home launches since 2016,” she said, adding that she expects four or five bids topping at about $783 million to $854 million, or a land rate of $1,100 to $1,200 psf per plot ratio.