Review panel proposes size limits on bicycles, novel mobility devices allowed on roads in Singapore

SINGAPORE – All active mobility devices allowed to be ridden on roads in Singapore should be subject to a width or length limit to limit obstruction.

In a report submitted on Monday to the Ministry of Transport, the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) said mobility devices that are excessively wide or long may obstruct other road users as these devices tend to be slower-moving, less manoeuvrable and harder to overtake.

To prevent the proliferation of such devices, the 16-member advisory panel – which reviewed the rules governing their use – recommended that the Government impose width or length criteria for all active mobility devices used on roads here.

These devices include conventional and electric bicycles, as well as more novel devices such as cargo bicycles – relatively larger bikes with a storage area – and recumbents, which place the rider in a reclining position.

These newer devices have already been seen on Singapore’s streets, but they are not yet widespread.

The Land Transport Authority said it is aware of at least 250 cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents in use in Singapore.

This is based on engagements with interest groups and cleaning companies.

However, given the growing popularity of these devices in European and North American cities, Amap said its latest recommendations are focused on regulating such devices to maintain path and road safety, while also ensuring the rules are consistent.

For instance, the panel noted that under current rules, cargo bicycles and two-wheeled recumbents are allowed on both paths and roads, but rider-only tricycles and three-wheeled recumbents are allowed only on paths, even though the devices are all similar.

Thus, the panel proposed allowing rider-only tricycles and three-wheeled recumbents to be ridden on roads, and recommended that the Government should make clear that cargo tricycles are allowed on both paths and roads as well.

However, the panel also proposed that all active mobility devices used on footpaths and cycling paths be subject to prevailing size and weight limits. This is to ensure there is sufficient space between path users for safe passing or overtaking, and reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of a collision.

Currently, all active mobility devices used on footpaths and cycling paths cannot be wider than 70cm and cannot weigh more than 20kg.

The panel said most cargo tricycles and recumbents in the market exceed the 70cm width limit and cannot be used on paths. It also noted that some cargo bicycles, cargo tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents in the market today exceed the 20kg weight limit and cannot be used on paths.

It suggested the Government consider reviewing the weight limits set for active mobility devices on public paths.

It also recommended that motorised cargo bicycles, tricycles and recumbents continue to be banned from paths and roads here.

This recommendation can be reviewed again when recognised international standards are available, Amap said.