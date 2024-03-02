Malay-Muslim youths from Bedok express their concerns post Budget 2024

SINGAPORE - From questions on the recent goods and services tax (GST) increase to the impact of artificial intelligence transforming the job landscape, about 80 Malay-Muslim youths raised their concerns at a dialogue held at Siglap Community Club on Mar 2, 2024.

Others asked if this year’s Budget is able to address underlying social issues surrounding some families and youths at risk.

The event by M3@Bedok - a collaborative effort among Muis, Mendaki and Mesra - sought to gather feedback and address concerns related to Budget 2024.

One of the participants, Adam Hariz, from Temasek Junior College said he knew many Singaporeans were not happy with the increase in GST to 9 per cent.

But Adam said he learnt something from the explanation given by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman, who is also Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

Said Adam, 17: “I was happy about (Dr Maliki’s) explanation where he spoke about the government’s considerations for taxes as well as ‘striking a balance’. We seldom get to see and understand what happens behind the scenes.”

On Feb 28, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said there would be no GST hikes up to 2030.

At Saturday’s event, Dr Maliki and Aljunied grassroots adviser Shamsul Kamar answered questions raised after participants were broken into groups which discussed topics such as “Support for Singaporeans”, “Investing in our people” and “Supporting businesses and driving growth”.

Among the participants were students from ITE, secondary schools, madrasahs and junior colleges, as well as residents and grassroots leaders.

Dr Maliki said: “While the Budget addresses near, medium and long term challenges and our responses to them, it is important to engage our youths who will inherit the future Singapore, and allow them to articulate their views and concerns as we move forward together.”

Budget 2024 allocates billions of dollars for families, businesses, retirees and lower wage workers, including giving ITE graduates a chance to obtain competitive salaries similar to diploma holders.

Nevertheless, global tensions and uncertainties can affect Singapore’s economy and prosperity, said Dr Maliki, citing the Ukraine-Russia War and the abrasive relationship between the US and China.

The gist of the Budget is that every Singaporean must understand he must be relevant to Singapore’s economy, which involves keeping his or her skills current.

“That’s why we are giving a lot of incentives for people to upgrade themselves, including young people,” said Dr Maliki. “Young people, you would also need to upgrade yourself very quickly and that’s the nature of Singapore society, because we are just very small and we have to change very fast.”