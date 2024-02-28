S’pore pursues growth to improve citizens’ lives as ‘no one will come to our rescue’: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE – Singapore needs to keep its economy growing so that it can make a living and take care of its people, at a time when the world is becoming more dangerous and unpredictable, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 28.

As he laid out the Government’s plans to achieve between 2 and 3 per cent growth annually over the next decade, DPM Wong said: “The reality is that Singapore will always be a little red dot – we have no hinterland, we have no natural resources, unlike resource-rich countries like Qatar or the UAE.

“If we falter, no one will come to our rescue.”

DPM Wong noted that the Government has quadrupled social spending over the last 20 years.

Sustaining growth is therefore the way to help Singaporeans secure a better future, he said, as he detailed how Budget 2024 builds on deliberate moves in recent decades to strengthen social support, which has quadrupled in spending in the last 20 years.