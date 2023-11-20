New financial incentives to spur low-income families to work towards improving their lives

SINGAPORE - Low-income families will be given financial incentives and other support if they work towards improving their lives, in a national push to give these families a leg-up.

Families with children living in highly subsidised Housing Board (HDB) rental flats who qualify can get up to $30,000 in total payouts if they meet certain employment criteria and make voluntary Central Provident Fund contributions to save up to buy their own homes.

Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF) Masagos Zulkifli announced on Nov 20 details of the new ComLink+ scheme, which consists of four support packages in areas like pre-school education, employment and home ownership.

About 14,000 families on the Community Link (ComLink) scheme are eligible for these new areas of support, which will be rolled out from the second half of 2024.

The measures are aimed at motivating families to send their child to pre-school by the age of three, find a stable job that pays CPF and save up to buy their own homes.

For example, beneficiaries can get between $450 and $550 every three months in a mix of cash and CPF payouts if they find a CPF-paying job that pays them at least $1,400 a month.

One package even helps families to clear their debt, such as for utility and housing arrears. This debt clearance package will match dollar for dollar up to $2,500 in sums repaid by the family, so the total debt cleared is up to $5,000.

ComLink+ is a key plank of the national drive to reduce income inequality and boost social mobility under the Forward Singapore report, which was launched on Oct 27.

Speaking at the Year of Celebrating Social Service Partners Appreciation Event on Nov 20, Mr Masagos said: “We want Singapore to continue to be a place where social mobility is kept alive for all, especially low-income families who may face unique challenges.

“Many Singaporeans share this vision and agree that more support for low-income families is needed. At the same time, they think this needs to be done in a manner that does not erode self-reliance and agency.”

Mr Masagos described the ComLink+ scheme as a key shift beyond providing just basic, short-term social assistance. The additional financial support will help ease these families’ financial pressures and help them achieve their longer-term goals faster, he added.

He said: “Rather than quick fixes, we want to enable families to build resilience and secure sustained stability and self-reliance, and ultimately social mobility. It may take a generation or more, but we know that by reinforcing families’ ability to provide their children with a good start in life today, we give them a better chance of a brighter tomorrow.”

The latest scheme builds on the existing ComLink programme that started in 2019, where low-income families with children living in HDB rental flats are given coordinated and comprehensive support ranging from job assistance to children’s development.

The ComLink+ support measures will be trialled for three years to assess their effectiveness before any potential scale-up, the MSF said.