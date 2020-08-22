Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to have odd-even entry restrictions on weekends

Entry into shopping malls Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza on weekends will soon only be allowed based on the last digit of a visitor's identity card or foreign identification card, as part of measures to limit crowds.

From Aug 29, those with an even last digit on their cards can visit these malls only on even dates, while those with an odd last digit can visit only on odd dates.

The two malls are popular with foreign domestic workers.

Making the announcement at a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the two malls attract large crowds and long queues on weekends.

He said: "We did something similar for our popular wet markets recently, so it is a system that we are familiar with.

"The multi-ministry task force will continue to monitor the situation closely, and other premises that face similar crowd management issues may also be required to adopt this entry restriction if necessary."

In April, popular wet markets such as Chong Pang Market and Geylang Serai Market limited patrons by implementing odd and even date entry restrictions.

Yesterday, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a joint statement that Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza typically reach their maximum occupancy limits by noon on Sundays.

Long queues form at the entrances, disrupting pedestrian flow and causing large crowds to spill over to the main thoroughfare, they added.

"Members of the public also congregate outside the malls, further disrupting the pedestrian flow," said STB and ESG.

They added that they have worked with both malls to improve the flow and demarcation of queues.

"Neighbouring malls have also been engaged to help disperse crowds which congregate outside their malls, by cordoning off public seating and stepping up patrols," STB and ESG said.

With the even and odd date entry restrictions, all visitors must produce appropriate identification at the entrance of the malls for verification. Those who are unable to do so will be denied entry, they said.

Mr Alan Yeo, director for retail and design at ESG, said: "The entry restriction measure implemented at popular wet markets has been effective in evening out the crowds.

"With the entry restriction implementation at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza, we hope that it will help these popular malls to reduce crowding issues on the weekends and provide a safer shopping environment for all."

With the even and odd date entry restrictions, all visitors must produce appropriate identification at the entrance of the malls for verification. Those who are unable to do so will be denied entry.