Organised exercise classes to be allowed at more open spaces at SportSG centres, HDB areas from Sept 1

SINGAPORE - Exercise classes conducted by instructors will be allowed to take place at more open spaces at SportSG sport centres and Housing Board areas from Sept 1, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong at a virtual multi-ministry press conference on Friday (Aug 21).

Classes in the newly opened areas must be organised by an instructor who will be responsible for ensuring that the safe management measures are put in place and adhered to, he added.

Such measures include temperature and symptoms screening, safe distancing and keeping a list of participants in venues where SafeEntry, the national check-in system, is not deployed.

Mr Wong said: "The requirement is that all instructors who are conducting such classes will have to be registered, and there will be a registration process put in place.

"They will have to be quite careful in making sure they know who are the participants in their classes, that they do all the necessary checks," he added.

More details will be released in time, he said.

Since the start of phase two of reopening on June 19, organised exercise classes conducted by instructors had been allowed to take place in both private and public sports facilities.

The classes are subject to the venue owners' permission and conditions, up to a total class size of 50 persons, or lower depending on the venue capacity and whether safe distancing measures can be adhered to.

Participants must adhere to a 2m safe distancing between each other, unless the activity requires otherwise, and a 3m safe distancing between groups.