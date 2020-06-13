Money remittance allowed only with prior appointment: MOM

SINGAPORE - Foreign domestic workers (FDWs) and other customers who want to send money overseas must now make appointments over the phone or online with remittance agencies beforehand.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) advisory to employers on Saturday (June 13) said they should inform their domestic workers of the new rule.

"Customers, including FDWs, who wish to remit money should obtain an appointment before leaving the residence to travel to these hot spots," it said.

This follows a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) advisory released on June 5 on the new rule.

The MAS said it has worked with licensed remittance agents in City Plaza, Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to serve customers by appointment on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

"FDWs who are unable to get an appointment to remit money in person at these locations are encouraged to use e-remittance options or visit a remittance agent at another location," it added.

This kicks in with immediate effect, says Remittance Association Singapore (RAS) chairman Barakath Ali.

But the new rule has also caused some confusion on the ground, as some remittance agents are not equipped to take appointments on their websites yet.

The RAS is scrambling to roll out a Web-based software by Monday that allows its 61 members to take appointments online, Mr Barakath told The Straits Times.

Last Sunday, Lucky Plaza, City Plaza and Peninsula Plaza - malls popular with FDWs and which provide services that they often use - were overwhelmed by workers looking to send money home. It marked the first weekend since the circuit breaker was lifted, allowing the workers to visit hair salons and shops that have been allowed to reopen.

Under phase one of post-circuit breaker, FDWs must continue to stay home during their rest days. While they may go out to run errands and buy meals, they should return home immediately, the MOM said.

Related Story Coronavirus: Safe distancing concerns over crowds at Lucky Plaza

At City Plaza, popular with Indonesian and Malaysian workers, the scene last Sunday was like the "eve of a public holiday", said Ms Ice Bai, director of Allbest Exchange.

Ms Bai said: "We can only do so much because our company faces the main road and is technically outside City Plaza. We will advise customers to maintain their safe distances but we definitely need help from security guards to keep the crowd in order."

She said her company is now developing a mobile phone application - expected to be ready by Wednesday - so that customers can reserve a queue slot remotely.

While most remittance companies faced slower business during the circuit breaker period, last Sunday saw a healthy spike in business, said Ms Chie Alejandro, managing director of Brunphil Express in Lucky Plaza. "We had 400 transactions last Sunday compared to 1,000 transactions on a regular Sunday before the coronavirus outbreak."

Related Story Free and easy way for migrant workers to remit money

Related Story New money transfer kiosks help foreign workers skip queues

The long queues can be avoided if more FDWs use mobile apps or e-remittance. But take-up is low, as many FDWs are not familiar with technology, said Ms Alejandro.

Still, there are also other reasons people go to Lucky Plaza.

"People come to Lucky Plaza because it's like going 'home'," said Ms Alejandro. "You meet friends and buy things from the Philippines which you cannot get anywhere else in Singapore."

Indonesian FDW Puji, who goes by one name, said she preferred the personal touch.

Said Ms Puji, 35: "I'm not a fan of mobile apps or online banking because I fear making a mistake and losing all my money. By talking to an agent, I know my instructions will be clear."

But Filipina Aireen Rozario, 31, said she is able to transfer money "instantly" to her sister's bank account in the Philippines by using a mobile phone app from her bank.

Snaking lines at remittance agencies may also have been caused by the reduced number of staff serving customers, and agents who input data manually, said Mr Barakath.

"While we encourage agents to operate by-appointment only, we will not turn away walk-ins or those without smartphones," said Mr Barakath, who shared that 22 out of 61 RAS members have signed up for the Web-based appointment software.

The RAS is looking at alternate methods for customers to make appointments, he said, adding: "We are proposing to the management at malls to accept appointment kiosks."