Living alone made me tougher: Swimmer Quah Ting Wen on ST Podcasts’ 5th anniversary live event

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Quah Ting Wen has struggled with mental health issues, and was diagnosed with depression in 2017.

When she was living by herself while studying in the University of California, Berkeley, United States, from 2010 to 2014, she put a lot of pressure on herself to be the best that she could be, promising herself that she would do her family and country proud.

To cope, she turned to emotional eating, as food became the way for her to control her body. She would have two weeks of strict eating but would sometimes miss home so much she would go completely off her diet, leaving her in a bad place mentally.

In her second year of university, Quah broke her arm and needed surgery. She said: “To me, it was normal, doing everything by myself. I think only looking back, I realised how much I had taken on when I had left (home), so I think a lot of that shaped me.

“A lot of that made me tougher, but at the same time it also taught me how I needed to allow myself to be soft and open and vulnerable around people who were there, who wanted to help me, who wanted to support me.”

Quah, 30, who has represented Singapore in major events like the Olympics, Swimming World Cup and SEA Games, shared her story during the live recording of the 109th episode of the Health Check podcast at The Straits Times Podcasts’ Fifth Anniversary event on June 20.