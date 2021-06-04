'When you're thinking about fine-tuning your body, you can't forget your mind': Quah Ting Wen

SINGAPORE - When Quah Ting Wen attended the University of California, Los Angeles between 2010 and 2014, living alone for four years, there were moments when she felt lost and saw the line between positive and negative pressure blurred.

Quah, 28, told The Straits Times: "I put a lot of pressure on myself and everything I did was with the sole purpose of being a very good student and swimmer to the point that I pushed away everything else that might have been important to me for individual growth.