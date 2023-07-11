ST Podcasts revamps show logos to mark 5th anniversary

The Straits Times has just revamped its podcast show logos after ST Podcasts celebrated its 5th anniversary at Temasek Shophouse on 20 June 2023, with its first ever live podcast recordings in front of a 60-strong audience.
The shows have been carefully curated with its loyal listeners in mind over the past five years, also based on data analytics of listener behaviour.
Since ST Podcasts was launched in June 2018, there have been about four million downloads of the shows, with a million alone in 2022. As at 2023, ST has about 10 podcast channels pushing out episodes every week covering health, social and eco-issues, geopolitics from an Asian perspective, money and career tips, and sports and pop culture talking points.
This includes our new special series True Crimes Of Asia, ongoing till September.
You can also discover back episodes of our older special edition series, such as the Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia that bagged the Best Podcast / Digital Audio Project – Gold award at the 2022 Asian Digital Media Awards.
Below, you can check out the live Green Pulse podcast recording session at Temasek Shophouse, where ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosted Just Keep Thinking co-founder Kong Man Jing and Ms Audrey Tan, the science communications and outreach lead at NUS’ Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions.
ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo then moderated the panel for the Health Check podcast episode, which featured national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, Mr Sherman Ho, co-founder of Happiness Initiative, and Ms Sabrina Ooi, CEO and co-founder of Calm Collective Asia.
