ST Podcasts revamps show logos to mark 5th anniversary

ST Podcasts celebrates 5th Anniversary with new and revamped logos ST GRAPHIC: LEE YU HUI

Fa'izah Sani
Podcast Producer

Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

The Straits Times has just revamped its podcast show logos after ST Podcasts celebrated its 5th anniversary at Temasek Shophouse on 20 June 2023, with its first ever live podcast recordings in front of a 60-strong audience.

The shows have been carefully curated with its loyal listeners in mind over the past five years, also based on data analytics of listener behaviour.

Since ST Podcasts was launched in June 2018, there have been about four million downloads of the shows, with a million alone in 2022. As at 2023, ST has about 10 podcast channels pushing out episodes every week covering health, social and eco-issues, geopolitics from an Asian perspective, money and career tips, and sports and pop culture talking points.

This includes our new special series True Crimes Of Asia, ongoing till September.

ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis introducing revamped logos to the audience at Temasek Shophouse ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

You can also discover back episodes of our older special edition series, such as the Unsolved Mysteries Of South-east Asia that bagged the Best Podcast / Digital Audio Project – Gold award at the 2022 Asian Digital Media Awards.

Below, you can check out the live Green Pulse podcast recording session at Temasek Shophouse, where ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosted Just Keep Thinking co-founder Kong Man Jing and Ms Audrey Tan, the science communications and outreach lead at NUS’ Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions.

ST’s senior health correspondent Joyce Teo then moderated the panel for the Health Check podcast episode, which featured national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, Mr Sherman Ho, co-founder of Happiness Initiative, and Ms Sabrina Ooi, CEO and co-founder of Calm Collective Asia.

If you’re keen to discover ST’s entire podcast network of shows, the ‘one-stop shop’ way to do it is via your fave audio apps: https://str.sg/wvz7

Alternately, deep dive into more ST podcast niche channels here:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

