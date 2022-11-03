HDB homes in 3D, unsolved mysteries podcast win gold for ST at Digital Media Awards Asia

ST interactive graphics editor Rodolfo Carlos Pazos, who was part of an eight-man team behind the piece, said: “As we discussed the story idea, we knew that it had visual potential immediately, as opposed to just using words to write about it.”

“With the help of 3-D animation, we were better able to show readers how design within HDB flats evolved over the years.

“Looking for old floor plans and condensing information was not easy, but ultimately we were satisfied with how the visuals blended with the narrative.”

ST editor Jaime Ho said: “Awards are an important recognition of the work that newsrooms do on a daily basis. These digital media awards have added significance, and will encourage us to continue working across digital platforms to reach our audiences where they are.”

Organised by the World Association of News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) and sponsored by Japanese electronics company Panasonic, the awards recognise publishers that have adopted digital media and mobile strategies in response to how people consume news and information.

ST’s other gold award winner is a five-part podcast series on South-east Asia’s unsolved mysteries.

The series revisits events such as the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, and a spate of mass hysteria incidents among schoolgirls in Malaysia’s north-eastern Kelantan state.

Podcast editor Ernest Luis said the episode he most enjoyed working on was about the supposed ghost ship SS Ourang Medan, which was said to have vanished in the Strait of Malacca.

“We got to play different characters, and translate whatever was being said from Bahasa Indonesia to English, having to adopt different voices and tones to play characters such as the ship’s captain or an Indonesian admiral. It was very interesting.”