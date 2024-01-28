Is your confidential info safe? More can be done to beef up personal data protection rules, say experts

Prevention is better than cure

PDPA rules came into force on Oct 15, 2012, and serve as the minimum standard for the protection of personal data in Singapore. The law aims to balance the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need for organisations to collect, use or disclose data for legitimate and reasonable purposes.

Organisations are required to first get consent before being allowed to get hold of personal data belonging to customers or clients, and use it for any purpose.

When a data breach occurs, the company is required to inform the PDPC if it affects at least 500 people. If it involves personal data that is likely to result in significant harm if compromised, then the company will need to inform both the PDPC and those who are affected.

Fines help to hold organisations accountable, but such penalties are ultimately reactive, said Ms Joanne Wong, vice-president of international markets at cyber-security firm LogRhythm.

“They may have limited impact in preventing further breaches from happening again,” she added.

Worse, once someone’s personal information is put up online, it can be abused in many different ways.

Sometimes, this may not always happen immediately, especially since the Internet has a long memory, said Mr Kevin Reed, chief information security officer at cyber-security firm Acronis.

Already, fraudsters have been making use of stolen data to craft personalised phishing campaigns, and trying to pass themselves off as trusted businesses or retailers by using victims’ personal information in correspondences.

When personal data is compromised, it could lead to identity theft and financial loss as cyber criminals make use of information such as identity card numbers and bank account details to impersonate individuals.

Instead of simply relying on penalties as an incentive for organisations to take data security seriously, both experts said stronger pre-emptive measures need to be adopted.

Tougher rules, for instance in the form of higher industry standards, and encouraging the sharing of best practices, would be a more holistic approach, said Ms Wong.

The approach now is punitive and reactive, and the focus could shift to one that is more preventive, she added.

Mr Steve Tan, a partner and deputy head of technology, media and telecommunications at law firm Rajah and Tann, said the PDPA is not meant to be “punitive or retributive in nature”.

What is clear is that the PDPC has been effective in enforcing the rules, based simply on the number of published decisions – about 300 since 2014 – put up on its website.

The law is robust enough, but Mr Tan said he hopes for provisions that will set higher standards for IT vendors. He added that in several cases he was involved in, companies were found to have flouted PDPA rules because of negligence on the part of such third-party vendors.

He said: “When it comes to small and medium-sized enterprises, a lot of the time, they don’t have money for their own IT teams, so they outsource.

“If the vendors they get aren’t doing their jobs properly, these businesses wouldn’t know any better. But when a data breach occurs, they’ll be held responsible as well, since they’re the ones controlling the data.”

Mr Reed said a rethink about data collection could also be useful, as companies tend to collect more data than they need.

He said: “Unfortunately, there’s this perception that companies will lose their competitive edge if they don’t collect all the data that they can, but is that really necessary?

“It’s actually a liability, and while they need to exercise more care in their handling of it, they should also question if they really need every piece of information from their customers.”