WhizComms data breach: About 50% of customers affected, notified on May 10

SINGAPORE – About 24,000 customers of broadband service provider WhizComms, or roughly half the company’s customer base, had their personal information stolen by an external party in a data breach incident detected on April 21.

The affected people received an e-mail on Wednesday informing them that a third party had accessed the firm’s Web server and downloaded scanned images of customers’ personal information.

The bulk of the information downloaded was scanned images of NRICs, which are needed to register for the broadband service, a spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday.

Some scanned images of work permits and visa approval documents were also downloaded.

However, the spokesman stressed that customers’ contact information and payment details had not been stolen.

He said the company had “investigated completely” and there was no other information that had been compromised other than what was found on the NRICs or work permits.

While home addresses are among information available from the images of scanned NRICs, he noted that these could differ from the actual installation addresses for the broadband service, which had not been stolen by the third party.

After WhizComms staff detected the data breach while scanning the customer database, the service provider blocked any further third-party access and filed a police report, the spokesman added.

He declined to elaborate further, citing ongoing investigations.