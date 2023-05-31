PDPC investigating alleged online leak of more than 40,000 Goldheart customers’ data

SINGAPORE - Hackers have leaked a database they claim contains the personal details of more than 40,000 customers of local jewellery chain Goldheart.

The database was shared on hacking forums and the dark web around May 20 and appears to contain the records of those who signed for an online account with Goldheart from 2015 to 2022.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the database contained names, addresses, phone numbers, e-mail addresses and users’ dates of birth.

Of the more than 40,000 user entries in the database, all of them included e-mails and birth dates.

In the posts sharing the database, hackers claimed it contained the details of 42,000 Goldheart customers.

However, ST found that less than 4,000 of the entries contained phone numbers and addresses.

Several hundred entries also appeared to be fake and contained spam messages.

In response to queries from ST, the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said it will be investigating.

A spokesman said: “PDPC is aware of the case. We have reached out to Goldheart for more information and will be investigating.”

Goldheart is a subsidiary of jewellery retailer Aspial, which also owns Lee Hwa Jewellery and pawnbroker Maxi-Cash.

According to its Facebook page, Goldheart is one of the largest local jewellery chains here, with over 20 boutiques.

ST has contacted Goldheart for comment.

It was reported earlier in May that the PDPC ordered the Law Society to plug security gaps after a ransomware attack compromised the information of 16,009 members in 2021.

PDPC’s investigation also uncovered poor password practices for an IT administrator account, which had “Welcome2020lawsoc” as its password.