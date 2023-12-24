The Gist 2023: AI, malware scams and other key tech developments in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Artificial intelligence (AI) had its year in 2023, bringing productivity to the masses, but also raising existential questions for humanity.

Besides AI, scams continue to plague the nation in the form of malware that allows hackers to take control of victims’ devices.

Here is an overview of five key developments in the tech scene here.

1. Rise of AI

The public roll-out of ChatGPT in late 2022 took the world by storm. It delivered AI, which appeared as capable as human intelligence, to the masses.

The year saw a slew of generative AI tools from organisations eager to build next-generation productivity apps, like the Singapore Government’s Pair AI, a large language model to assist civil servants in research and writing.

Other companies like Google also launched their own public chatbots to stake a claim in the AI market.

But the rapid advancement of AI also caught the world off guard, sparking concerns of widespread misinformation and harm should the technology be misused.

In one of the earliest attempts to regulate AI, the European Union AI Act, which previously had no mention of generative AI like ChatGPT, was passed in December. It will eventually require tech companies to notify people when they are interacting with a chatbot and label AI-made content, among other legally binding rules.

Singapore, too, has formed an alliance with major tech companies to collaborate on international AI standards as it grapples to find the best policies for AI.

The Republic also revised its national AI strategy in December to equip the workforce with AI skills and avoid the risk of falling behind the competition.

Why it matters

Concerns over AI range from job displacement to privacy risks to threats to mankind, prompting action from regulators worldwide.

Widely publicised missteps in AI have demonstrated how a lack of oversight on its development can put users in trouble.