Increase in anti-S’pore sentiments on social media; calls for rocket and bomb attacks: says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - There has been a noticeable increase in anti-Singapore sentiments on social media from around the region since the Oct 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and the retaliatory military action by Israel in Gaza.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on Nov 27 said the comments have come from those who see Singapore as being pro-West or pro-Israel.

“Some have said that Singapore is Tanah Melayu, on Malay Lands – as a parallel, they say to Israel being on Palestinian land. There have also been calls online for Singapore to be targeted using ‘rockets’ and ‘bombs’,” added Mr Shanmugam, who was speaking at a National Day Awards event to recognise Home Team officers.

The minister said that global terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and their supporters, have also used the current conflict to renew their calls for attacks.

“The threat is there, and it has gotten higher,” added Mr Shanmugam.

The war started on Oct 7, when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people, who were mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages. The Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed more than 12,000 people, including 5,000 children.

A temporary ceasefire took hold in the Gaza strip on Nov 24 after 48 days of conflict, but both sides have said the war is not over.

Mr Shanmugam noted that the attack by Hamas involved a high level of tactical planning and coordination, but was done with relatively low-tech equipment and weapons.

It caught Israel, a high-tech society, completely by surprise, he said, adding that from a security perspective, there are lessons to learn.

“An attack, like what happened to Israel, could happen anywhere, including here, and there will be people who will be encouraged to do copycat attacks,” said the minister.

Mr Shanmugam said Singaporeans can and should sympathise with the civilians who are suffering; call for and pray for an end to the violence; and contribute to trusted humanitarian drives.

“But we have to be careful not to let what is happening in the Middle East undermine the peace and harmony we have in Singapore,” he said., adding that there are reports of both Islamophobia and anti-semitism increasing in many countries.

The minister noted that most Singaporeans see Singapore’s religious diversity as something that makes Singapore a better place to live in. This has to be protected, he said.