Hamas releases Israeli, Thai hostages as 4-day ceasefire appears to hold in Gaza

TEL AVIV – The militant group Hamas has released 25 Israeli and Thai hostages seized during the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, the first to be freed under a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that appeared to be taking hold.

Thirteen Israeli women and child hostages had been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to a border crossing with Egypt, according to Israeli media reports.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, meanwhile, announced on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that 12 Thai hostages had also been released.

Thai embassy officials were on their way to pick up the hostages, and that their names and other details would be released afterward.

The two hostage releases on Nov 24 were negotiated separately, with Qatar mediating between Israel and Hamas, and Iran aiding Thailand in its talks with Hamas.

Earlier reports said the Israeli hostages would be released to the Red Cross and an Egyptian security delegation that travelled to Gaza on Nov 23, then taken out through Egypt for transfer to Israel, Egyptian security sources said.