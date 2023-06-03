Clementi Police Division lauded for 2022 achievements, including saving woman trapped in bathroom

SINGAPORE - When police officers turned up at a Clementi condominium in November 2022 to investigate reports of a missing woman, they heard a faint knocking sound coming from inside her flat.

The Clementi Police Division officers forced the unit door open and found the 31-year-old woman trapped in a windowless bathroom.

She had been locked in for four days, with no means of contacting the outside world, after her bathroom doorknob was dislodged.

In recognition of this successful rescue and other achievements in 2022, the Clementi Police Division was crowned the Best Land Division at the Police Day Parade on Saturday.

It was the 11th time the division received the award, making it the most awarded in Singapore.

The award was presented by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Home Team Academy, in front of some 650 officers and other parade participants that formed the contingent, and at least 2,000 audience members in the stands.

Division commander and assistant commissioner of police (AC) Serene Chiu received the award on behalf of her division.

Recalling the incident, AC Chiu said the division’s officers had received reports from the woman’s relatives that she was missing, prompting them to investigate.

Noticing that she had not been seen in days and that delivery parcels were left strewn outside her house, the officers trusted their instinct and experience that the woman might have been in her unit but could not respond. The faint rapping confirmed their suspicions, and prompted the officers to gain access to the unit.

AC Chiu said: “The officers’ inquiring mind and attention to detail helped save a life.”

In January 2022, officers from Clementi led a search for a low-IQ teen who had been missing for two weeks and was eventually found in critical condition at a hotel in Lavender, said AC Chiu, who joined the division in August 2022.

The 19-year-old had been assaulted by a group of youngsters over nine days and was found with slash wounds, burn marks, fractures and a head injury.

According to court documents, the teen’s sister found an online post of him getting abused and alerted the police, who tracked down his location.

The police were unable to provide more details on how the teen was found as the case is still with the courts.