China’s betting big on e-sports but its tight grip on youth gaming could thwart its ambitions

SHENZHEN - Chinese cities from Shenzhen to Beijing are vying to become e-sports meccas in a billion-dollar industry, despite China’s continuing bids to regulate youngsters’ Internet use to curb online gaming addiction.

Local governments across the country have in recent months unveiled plans to develop the e-sports industry worth US$1.72 billion (S$2.29 billion) globally.

But concerns have arisen over how Beijing’s moves to fight gaming addiction among minors will affect the future of e-sports athletes in China, which has the world’s largest e-sports industry.

Tech hub Shenzhen recently pledged 10 million yuan (S$1.86 million) to develop game content and professional teams, as well as build tournament arenas and organise international competitions.

The south-eastern city, home to more than 4,000 video-gaming companies including global leader Tencent, will “go all out to develop itself into an international e-sports capital” in three years, said its culture, sports and tourism bureau deputy director Chen Shaohua at a global e-sports summit in July.

In Hangzhou, eastern Zhejiang province, e-sports will - for the first time - be an official medal event at the upcoming Asian Games, where athletes will compete in eight video games such as PUBG: Game For Peace, League of Legends and Fifa.

Over in Beijing, the Chinese capital opened its first e-sports centre in May, complete with a broadcast hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 spectators, an 852 sq m 3-D screen and training rooms for professional teams.

Shanghai, too, is setting up an e-sports research institute in a deal signed in February this year, after Hangzhou pledged in November 2022 100 million yuan in annual funding to support video gaming and e-sports.

Associate Professor Kenneth Goh at the Singapore Management University, who specialises in strategy and entrepreneurship, said the Chinese cities’ initiatives “are certainly an indication that the Chinese government recognises the economic potential of e-sports”.

Research firm Niko Partners, which focuses on the video game industry in Asia, Middle East and North Africa, said in a 2022 report that China’s revenue from the e-sports industry in 2021 grew 14 per cent from a year ago to hit US$403.1 million.

But questions remain about how China’s Internet and gaming guidelines for the youth will affect the future of the country’s e-sports athletes.

On Aug 2, China’s cyberspace regulator said it wanted smart device providers to set time limits on their gadgets that would allow users aged 16 to 18 Internet access for only two hours a day. Those below 16 would get access for between eight minutes to an hour. It said, however, that service providers should allow parents to opt out of the time limits for their children.

Already in 2021, Beijing had imposed limit restricting minors to three hours of gaming a week after a state-affiliated newspaper called online gaming “spiritual opium”. Beijing also said then that e-sports athletes should be at least 18 years old, effectively ending professional clubs’ practice of recruiting minors.