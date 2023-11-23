‘I did not want them to fall sick’: Boy who won hearts for sheltering bus passengers from rain

SINGAPORE - It was pouring heavily as passengers hurriedly alighted from their buses and were greeted by a bespectacled boy in uniform sheltering them from the storm with an umbrella.

Thirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze continued to help strangers from five other buses at a bus stop before Punggol Road along Tampines Expressway until his bus came.

The Springfield Secondary School student’s kind act in September won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the sgfollowsall Instagram account.

It also caught the attention of Mr Baey Yam Keng, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, as well as for Sustainability and the Environment. He invited Hwee Tze to join him at a networking session at the Caring Carnival on Nov 4, where he presented the boy with a commendation letter.

The event kicked off the annual Caring Commuter Week, which was launched to promote a more caring commuter culture.

When The Straits Times met him on Nov 22 and asked what motivated him that day, Hwee Tze replied simply: “I did not want them to get wet and fall sick.”