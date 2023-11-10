Migrant worker praised for im-peck-able gesture towards chicken crossing the road

SINGAPORE – An act of kindness by a migrant worker who helped a lost, panicking mother hen and her chicks to safety has catapulted him into the limelight.

A video of the gesture, posted on Facebook group Roads.sg on Thursday, has since gone viral with more than 122,000 views.

In the video, a stray mother hen can be seen wandering with four chicks at a traffic junction in Cantonment Link.

The camera then pans to show a male migrant worker, in a blue vest and helmet, who bends down and approaches the hen and one of its chicks with his hands outstretched.

Alarmed, the hen darts towards the worker and flaps her wings, surprising the man and causing him to take a step back.

Perhaps realising that the worker had kind intentions, the hen retreated, allowing him to pick up the chick with his hand and guide the hen and its other chicks to the other side of the road.