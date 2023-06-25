Minor Issues: The right kind of praise can build your children up

SINGAPORE – There is something my husband and I do that often raises quizzical eyebrows.
We celebrate our children’s test scores before they get the results and not after. We do not promise them rewards for their achievements.
