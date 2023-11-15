Springfield student who held umbrella for alighting bus passengers wins praise from Baey Yam Keng

SINGAPORE - Remember the viral clip showing a bespectacled student holding up an umbrella to shelter alighting passengers from heavy rain at a bus stop?

The student has been identified as Hwee Tze from Springfield Secondary School, in a Facebook post by MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng on Nov 15.

In his post, Mr Baey wrote that his team invited Hwee Tze to join them at a networking session at the Caring Carnival, where he presented a commendation letter to the student.

“During the session, Hwee Tze shared that he stayed on to shelter passengers alighting from six buses,” said Mr Baey, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, as well as for Sustainability and the Environment.

“This is an example that every one of us, regardless of age or gender, can play a part in making commutes much more pleasant,” he added.

The video of Hwee Tze’s kind act was first uploaded by the “sgfollowsall” Instagram account on Sept 13, and has garnered close to 90,000 likes.

Hwee Tze, who was in his school uniform, was standing with his umbrella by the kerb at a bus stop before Punggol Road along the Tampines Expressway to shelter passengers alighting from the rear door.

“He himself was drenched but... he never stopped sheltering others. This is truly a well brought-up boy. I would be so proud of him as a parent,” said a netizen.