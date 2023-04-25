Govt can bar unkind acts, but chooses to encourage kindness instead with some policies: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Singapore has some way to go in displaying kindness and positive behaviour as part of its social character, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday.

At the national level, such actions would reflect a mature state of self-awareness, and Singaporeans realising that they can be happier and better off by being kind to others will reinforce the social character, he said.

Mr Ong was speaking at the close of the first National Kindness Conference, which was organised by the Singapore Kindness Movement and Happiness Initiative, at Capitol Theatre and themed “Kind People, Happy Workplace”.

“A kindness movement tends to start with highlighting specific behaviour – don’t litter, don’t spit, give up your seat on the bus or train to someone who needs it more, et cetera,” Mr Ong said.

“We did all that, and as years and generations passed, messages on specific behaviour accumulated and evolved into an improvement in our social character and consciousness.”

It is easier for the Government to clamp down on specific unkind acts that harm others than it is to “mandate kindness”.

Nevertheless, there are government policies with a significant impact in encouraging kindness, he said, citing three examples.

The first was the National Environment Agency’s tray-return policy that kicked off in June 2021 and required diners to return their trays and clear their table litter after their meals at hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts.

“It was common to hear some people expressing concern that cleaner aunties and uncles may lose their jobs.”

However, Mr Ong pointed out, returning the trays and clearing the table of litter are also a form of kindness to the cleaners, many of whom are elderly. This frees up their time to focus on cleaning the tables and helps to make tables available more quickly for other diners.

He also cited Singapore’s “digital-first” approach to payment, pointing out that it is not “digital-only” with a total phasing out of cash and cheques as payment modes.

“It is a kind policy because it takes into account that there are Singaporeans who may not be digitally literate or proficient yet to embrace cashless payment totally.”

Providing a non-digital avenue for these Singaporeans will not impose a major cost or efficiency burden on the system, and taking a more inclusive and understanding approach is more likely to bring about a greater acceptance of cashless payment.

“It may be counter-intuitive, but it is a kind approach. A kind approach usually brings Singapore further.”