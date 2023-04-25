Govt can bar unkind acts, but chooses to encourage kindness instead with some policies: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – Singapore has some way to go in displaying kindness and positive behaviour as part of its social character, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday.
At the national level, such actions would reflect a mature state of self-awareness, and Singaporeans realising that they can be happier and better off by being kind to others will reinforce the social character, he said.
Mr Ong was speaking at the close of the first National Kindness Conference, which was organised by the Singapore Kindness Movement and Happiness Initiative, at Capitol Theatre and themed “Kind People, Happy Workplace”.
“A kindness movement tends to start with highlighting specific behaviour – don’t litter, don’t spit, give up your seat on the bus or train to someone who needs it more, et cetera,” Mr Ong said.
“We did all that, and as years and generations passed, messages on specific behaviour accumulated and evolved into an improvement in our social character and consciousness.”
It is easier for the Government to clamp down on specific unkind acts that harm others than it is to “mandate kindness”.
Nevertheless, there are government policies with a significant impact in encouraging kindness, he said, citing three examples.
The first was the National Environment Agency’s tray-return policy that kicked off in June 2021 and required diners to return their trays and clear their table litter after their meals at hawker centres, coffee shops and foodcourts.
“It was common to hear some people expressing concern that cleaner aunties and uncles may lose their jobs.”
However, Mr Ong pointed out, returning the trays and clearing the table of litter are also a form of kindness to the cleaners, many of whom are elderly. This frees up their time to focus on cleaning the tables and helps to make tables available more quickly for other diners.
He also cited Singapore’s “digital-first” approach to payment, pointing out that it is not “digital-only” with a total phasing out of cash and cheques as payment modes.
“It is a kind policy because it takes into account that there are Singaporeans who may not be digitally literate or proficient yet to embrace cashless payment totally.”
Providing a non-digital avenue for these Singaporeans will not impose a major cost or efficiency burden on the system, and taking a more inclusive and understanding approach is more likely to bring about a greater acceptance of cashless payment.
“It may be counter-intuitive, but it is a kind approach. A kind approach usually brings Singapore further.”
His final example was the Ministry of Health’s recently announced zero-tolerance policy against abuse and harassment of healthcare workers.
The new policy will come into force in the second half of this year, to ameliorate rising abuse and harassment of healthcare workers, the majority of whom have experienced or witnessed such instances.
“Since the new policy was announced last month, we have received mostly supportive feedback. It confirms our belief that the vast majority of the people we serve are appreciative of and respectful to healthcare workers.”
However, he received feedback from a member of the public who described the zero-tolerance policy in derogatory language.
“I replied to say that surely he cannot condone abusive acts to healthcare workers, including physical assault, verbal threats and racist remarks? He said ‘Surely not!’, but then continued to use derogatory language again.
“I simply cannot figure out such behaviour. Someone who appears to me somewhat abusive, but yet thinks he is right. I decided to disengage.”
Mr Ong noted that anxiety levels can be high in a hospital environment, and people can lose their cool and disagreements may arise.
Members of the public have feedback channels to report healthcare workers who act unprofessionally, and such feedback will be looked into seriously, Mr Ong added.
“When caring for a patient, healthcare workers and the patients’ loved ones are always on the same side, even while expectations of the type and standard of care may differ occasionally.”
Abuse adds significant stress and emotional burden to healthcare workers, and negatively impacts patients’ rest and recovery, he said.
“It also affects (workers’) ability to carry out their duties effectively and is unfair to the great majority who are appreciative and respectful to healthcare workers.”
Mr Ong noted that many Singaporeans provide a service to others at some point or other in life or at work, be it as a public healthcare worker, security guard, waiter, salesperson, public service officer, MP or minister.
“We are all in the same boat and should empathise with each other. We all have experienced abuse at some point in time. All the more, we should collectively stand up against the minority who may be abusive.
“Together we can do a much better job for each other and make Singapore a kinder and better place through individual action and collective policies. With positive energy, we can achieve so much more together.”