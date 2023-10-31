More flats completed, upgrading of ageing homes push HDB to record $5.38b deficit

SINGAPORE - Upgrading work on ageing homes, the development of new flats and more keys being issued to buyers were among the factors that drove the Housing Board’s deficit to a record $5.38 billion for the 2022 financial year (FY) from April 2022 to March 2023.

This was about 23 per cent higher than the $4.367 billion deficit the national public housing authority recorded the previous year.

The bulk - $4.68 billion - was attributed to the expected loss for flats being built, disbursement of Central Provident Fund housing grants, and a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats under the home ownership programme, HDB said on Tuesday in a statement on its annual report.

The losses incurred under the programme were 22 per cent higher than the $3.85 billion in the previous year.

HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui said supply chain uncertainty, higher material costs and a labour crunch have caused construction costs to surge about 40 per cent since FY2019.

He noted that Singapore’s property market remained buoyant in 2022 in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in February 2022 as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These increased costs have largely been absorbed by HDB, as subsidies and grants are increased to keep flat prices affordable,” he said.

Of the $4.68 billion deficit incurred under the home ownership segment, about $2.712 billion stems from the expected loss for flats being built.

HDB said it incurs significant losses each year, as the amount it collects from buyers from the sale of flats is less than the total development costs of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and the housing grants disbursed.

It also incurred a gross loss of $1.2 billion for the sale of flats, which nearly doubled from $659 million the year before.

This was because more new flats were completed and handed over to buyers. In FY2022, 18,478 flats were sold, up 36.8 per cent from the 13,506 units sold in FY2021. These numbers exclude studio apartments and flats sold on short leases.

HDB said this was the highest sales figure in the last half a decade, noting that it was able to complete more sales with the recovery of the construction sector. This, said Mr Tan, resulted in more losses incurred.

Meanwhile, CPF housing grants totalling $686 million were disbursed to buyers of HDB resale flats and executive condominiums, down from $849 million the year before.

This decrease was because resale transactions dropped to 27,900 cases in FY2022 from 30,400 cases in the previous year, HDB said.