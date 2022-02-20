How HDB homes have been upgraded over the years

SINGAPORE - The Home Improvement Programme (HIP), first announced in 2007 for old flats built before 1986, has seen several rounds of enhancements over the years to include more features and modern designs. The programme has also been expanded to benefit more Singapore households.

Here's a look at what's been done so far:

2007 - The Home Improvement Programme is launched for about 320,000 flats built before 1986.

There are two components - essential improvements such as repair of spalling concrete and replacement of waste pipes; and optional improvements, such as toilet upgrading and replacing the main entrance door.

2012 - The Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease) programme is announced. Households can opt for senior-friendly fittings in bathrooms, such as grab bars, ramps and slip-resistant treatment to floor tiles.

The enhancements are offered together with the HIP so that work for both programmes can be done at the same time, for the convenience of residents.

Residents of blocks that do not qualify for HIP can also apply for the fittings to be installed in their homes.

2014 - Ease is expanded to benefit more households.

The age criterion for direct applicants is lowered.

To be eligible for Ease, households must have family members aged 65 and above - lowered from age 70. Those aged between 60 and 64 - lowered from between 65 and 69 - and require assistance with at least one of the activities of daily living can also apply. These activities include eating, bathing or showering, and using the toilet.

Households with two toilets can opt for slip-resistant treatment to floor tiles and other senior-friendly fittings like grab bars to be installed in both.