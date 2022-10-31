askST: Why does HDB incur a deficit every year? How are new flats priced?

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board’s deficit nearly doubled to a record $4.367 billion in the financial year ended March 31, from $2.346 billion the year before.

The higher deficit is largely due to more Build-To-Order (BTO) projects starting construction as well as more subsidies and grants disbursed to buyers, said HDB, which released its annual report on Monday.

Here is what you need to know about HDB’s deficit.

Q. How and why does HDB incur a deficit every year?

A: HDB makes a loss on each flat it develops, as it builds and sells new flats at subsidised prices below market rates.

This means the more flats HDB sells in a year, the higher the deficit it incurs.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, HDB launched 17,322 new flats across four sales exercises. A total of 13,506 units were completed and handed to buyers, up from the 8,124 units the year before.

HDB incurs land and construction costs when it develops flats. Land is purchased from the state at fair market value, based on the chief valuer’s independent assessment.

However, the amount collected from buyers from the sale of flats is less than the total development costs incurred by the HDB, said HDB chief executive Tan Meng Dui.

As a result, HDB incurs deficits from the sale of flats yearly. The deficit has grown every year, except in the 2020/2021 financial year when it dropped to $2.34 billion from $2.66 billion the previous year, as the Covid-19 pandemic hampered construction.

Q: Why has the deficit almost doubled?

A: The bulk of the record deficit – $3.85 billion – was due to the expected loss for flats being built, disbursement of Central Provident Fund housing grants and a gross loss on the sale of subsidised flats.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, HDB launched and delivered more new flats to buyers compared with the previous years. This translates to more subsidies and housing grants provided to buyers, which pushes up the amount of deficit incurred.

Construction costs have also increased by about 30 per cent since the 2019/2020 financial year, due to pandemic-related disruptions. HDB said it has largely absorbed these costs.