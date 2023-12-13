Mobile grocery to serve Tengah residents; HDB taking steps to cut construction dust

SINGAPORE – A mobile grocery will serve residents in Tengah three days a week as part of interim measures taken by the Housing Board to improve convenience while other amenities in the estate are being built.

Bread, canned food and toiletries are among the essential items residents can buy from the FairPrice grocery truck, which will be at the Plantation Acres neighbourhood on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Plantation Grange on Thursdays, from 3pm to 8pm.

It will operate until the second quarter of 2024, when the supermarket in the Plantation Plaza neighbourhood centre is expected to open, the HDB said on Dec 13.

The centre, located across the road from the two developments, will also have a foodcourt, clinic, shops and enrichment centres, which will open progressively.

Vending machines with hot food such as nasi lemak were installed by HDB in December.