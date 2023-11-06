SP Group to cut usage rate for centralised cooling system in Tengah after residents’ outcry

SINGAPORE – Utilities firm SP Group, which manages the centralised cooling system in Tengah town, will waive usage charges for the system until Dec 31 and lower the rate from Jan 1 in response to an outcry from residents.

A petition signed by more than 150 Tengah residents was sent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Oct 27. In the e-mail seen by The Straits Times, the residents raised concerns about “excessive charges” the system incurs, as well as the fees imposed on those who wish to cancel their contract.

SP Group said on Monday that it is aware of the feedback from residents and has been working with them to address their concerns.

Tengah, an eco-friendly and car-lite “forest” town, is the first Housing Board estate to provide a centralised cooling system as an option for home owners.

The system uses chilled water to remove heat, unlike conventional air-conditioning units that are connected to outdoor compressors and use refrigerants to cool down flats. Centralised chillers on the blocks’ rooftops produce chilled water that is piped directly into homes.

Residents are billed for the chilled water and electricity usage of the cooling system each month.

One of the issues the residents highlighted was that the chilled water usage rate of 20.38 cents per kilowatt-hour refrigeration (kWrh) for the period of October to December was higher than expected. They requested that the rate be lowered.

SP replied that the usage rate for the cooling system is reviewed and adjusted quarterly. In 2020, the rate was estimated to be 9 cents per kWrh, based on the electricity tariff then, planned costs for the project and cooling energy consumption.

It said that the rate went up as electricity costs surged nearly 50 per cent from 2020 to 2023, while the cost of the project rose by 20 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents were also unhappy that SP had earlier adjusted the cooling system’s life-cycle cost savings from 30 per cent to 17 per cent on the myTengah website, which it runs.

Life-cycle cost savings are calculated based on a 20-year period.

SP said: “The increase in the usage charge rate (in the fourth quarter of 2023) will have some impact on the initial estimate of up to 30 per cent savings of the centralised cooling system.”

As a gesture of goodwill, SP said it will waive all usage charges for Tengah residents until Dec 31.

It will also adjust the usage rate to 13.2 cents per kWrh (before goods and services tax) from Jan 1. This is because some residents have already moved into their Tengah flats, and SP said it was able to review its rate with the usage data.

“With the adjustment... customers will be able to enjoy life-cycle savings of up to 30 per cent versus a conventional split unit air-conditioning over a 20-year period,” SP added.

The residents also asked for more clarity on the cancellation fee for those who wish to opt out of the centralised cooling system, and requested that the fee be waived entirely.

SP said that after residents sign the agreement to install the fan coil unit, pipes and cables in their flat, they can end the agreement without any penalty within 30 days.

Should residents wish to cancel their contract more than 30 days after signing the installation agreement, SP will collect 35 per cent of the installation charge from them.

The installation charge for four fan coil units, for instance, is $3,992.

But if the system has been installed, residents would have to pay the full installation fee if they want to cancel the agreement.

“Nonetheless, taking into account feedback from this early batch of customers and the initial issues encountered, as a further gesture of goodwill, SP will reduce the payment to be collected by 50 per cent in the event of cancellation,” SP said.

One of the Tengah residents who signed the petition and wanted to be known only as Mr Lin, 38, said that the adjusted usage rate of 13.2 cents per kWrh was welcome.