Tengah to get new bus service, two route extensions after complaints from residents

SINGAPORE – After complaints from some Tengah residents on a lack of connectivity, the authorities have announced a new bus service and two route extensions.

From Nov 26, the new bus service 870 will serve residents at an existing bus stop at Block 111 of Plantation Crescent.

This will connect residents to amenities in Jurong East and the market at Bukit Batok Block 156, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, the MP for Hongkah North SMC, said on Facebook on Wednesday.

From December, bus service 870 as well as 992, which goes to Bukit Batok, will also be extended to include two new bus stops – one directly opposite Plantation Village and the other outside Plantation Grange.

This will provide added convenience for residents living in various precincts within Tengah, Dr Khor said.

This will take place after the completion of works for the Jurong Region MRT line (JRL) – sited near the bus stop at Block 111 – and Plantation Crescent is extended to connect with and form a junction with Tengah Boulevard.

The future Tengah Plantation MRT station along Plantation Crescent is under construction and will be completed by 2028, while Tengah MRT station located within the upcoming Tengah town centre will be ready by 2027. The JRL is slated to open in three stages from 2027 to 2029.

The Plantation district – flanked by Tengah Garden Avenue, Tengah Garden Walk, Tengah Drive and Tengah Boulevard – is one of five planned housing districts within Tengah.

The Plantation district comprises five Build-To-Order projects – Plantation Grange, Plantation Acres, Plantation Village, Plantation Grove and Plantation Creek – which will provide 10,000 new homes when completed.

The Housing Board said the keys for about 295 of the 2,333 units in Plantation Acres and Plantation Grange had been collected as at Sept 26.

Service 870 – operated by Tower Transit – will join two other existing bus services serving Tengah.

Service 992, also operated by Tower Transit, connects residents to Bukit Batok MRT station and bus interchange.