Tengah BTO flats to pilot new construction technologies, shortening waiting time to 3.3 years

SINGAPORE – Two upcoming Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in Tengah will pilot construction technologies such as 3D concrete printing to increase productivity and cut material wastage, which may set the standards for future BTO developments.

The 2,077 units in Garden Waterfront I and II @ Tengah will have one of the shortest waiting times of three years and four months in the BTO sales exercise on Nov 23, said the Housing Board (HDB) on Monday.

A bumper crop of nearly 10,000 flats across 10 projects will be launched.

The shorter waiting time is because the construction technologies used in both Tengah sites are expected to yield a 25 per cent improvement in site productivity, as compared to other BTO projects, said HDB.

Waiting time for buyers is reduced as more floor areas are completed with the same amount of labour.

“With the same available construction resources, higher productivity reduces construction time,” added HDB.

The two projects in Tengah comprise 18 residential blocks ranging from nine to 16 storeys. They will house the full range of flat types, from rental to two-room flexi to five-room.

With the launch of Garden Waterfront I and II @ Tengah, almost 17,000 units will have been offered in Tengah since the first BTO project in November 2018.

While there have been some Covid-19-related delays, more than 70 per cent of these projects currently have a waiting time of four years or less, said HDB.

Tengah is Singapore’s 24th HDB town and billed as a “forest town” with a car-free town centre. The 700ha town – around the size of Bishan – is estimated to provide 30,000 units of public housing and 12,000 units of private housing across five housing districts when it is completed.

Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah is part of the HDB’s Construction Transformation Project, which kick-starts the board’s journey to improve overall site productivity by 40 per cent by 2030, up from the 25.9 per cent that was achieved in 2020.

For the two Tengah projects, HDB is collaborating with construction firm Obayashi Singapore to adopt technologies, such as a hybrid precast system which allows flats to be designed without beams – a first in Singapore.

The beamless design will give residents greater flexibility in configuring the layout of their flats.