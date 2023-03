SINGAPORE - The plan to move Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Primary from Barker Road to Tengah in 2030, as part of efforts by the school to cater to the wider population, has generated much buzz recently.

It has also raised the profile of the up-and-coming town in the west of Singapore, where the Housing Board has launched more than 18,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, with more to come.