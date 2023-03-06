February BTO launch has lowest number of first-timer applicants since 2020; application rates stabilising: HDB

SINGAPORE - Fewer first-timer homeseekers applied for the February Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise compared with launches in the last three years - an early indication that application rates have reduced and are stabilising, said the Housing Board.

The number of such applicants was the lowest since the February 2020 launch, at around half of that in some of the past 11 BTO launches, HDB added in a statement on Monday.

As at 11am on Monday, 12,493 applicants applied for 3-room and bigger flats, of whom 7,513 were first-timers. This is compared with the 20,252 applicants in February 2020 sales exercise, of whom 14,145 were first-timers.

A total of 4,428 BTO projects across five BTO projects in Queenstown, Kallang/Whampoa, Jurong West and Tengah are up for sale in the current exercise.

First-timer applicants who applied for BTO flats in the Ulu Pandan Glades BTO project in the mature estate of Queenstown, the Jurong West Crystal BTO project and Brickland Weave BTO project in Tengah, will have a good chance of securing a flat, said HDB.

This is because the first-timer application rates across all flat types sit between 0.2 and 1.8, meaning fewer than two applicants are vying for each flat.

Considering the average rejection rate of 40 per cent seen in previous BTO launches, most applicants will be able to select a flat if the application rate of a project is below 1.7.

In this launch, the median application rate for first-timer applicants for three-room and bigger flats stands at 1.8, which means almost all will be likely to book a flat.

Barring a last-minute surge in applications, first-timers applicants gunning for a three-room flat in Ulu Pandan Glades BTO project are all but guaranteed a unit, as it remains the only one that is undersubscribed.

But those going for four-room flats in two Kallang/Whampoa BTO projects will face tougher competition, with around three applicants for each available flat.

The Farrer Park Fields BTO project in the mature estate falls under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with stricter buying and selling conditions, while the Rajah Summit BTO project does not.

At this stage, applicants can only apply to one flat type in one town. They will only be able to select whether they want a flat in either Farrer Park Fields or Rajah Summit at a later stage.

Applications will close at 11.59pm on Monday on the HDB flat portal.