HDB to launch more BTOs in mature estates in 2023; measures to help first-timers to kick in from August

SINGAPORE - Buyers looking to secure a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in mature estates can look forward to more of such units being launched in 2023.
National Development Minister Desmond Lee also said on Monday that measures to help first-time applicants own their first home, including an additional BTO flat ballot chance for families with children and married couples aged 40 and below, will take effect from the August BTO sales exercise.
There are typically four BTO sales exercises in a year – in February, May, August and November.
The first BTO sales exercise of the year will be launched on Tuesday. Almost 4,500 BTO flats will be offered in the mature estates of Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown, as well as in the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Tengah, Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.
In 2023, the Housing Board will launch around 23,000 BTO flats to meet strong demand.
Mr Lee said many young couples have shared that they wish to live near their parents for mutual care and support, and have been trying for BTO flats in mature estates.
“We understand their needs and aspirations, and will be offering more BTO flats in mature estates this year,” he said.
However, Mr Lee noted that these estates are generally more built-up, with existing residential blocks, facilities and transport infrastructure.
More care and planning is needed to ensure that works are carried out safely, in line with regulatory requirements, and with minimal disruption to the community living nearby, he said.
“Therefore, it will take more time to prepare the sites and complete the BTO projects,” he added.
Those who would like to move into their homes sooner can consider projects that will be completed earlier, such as the two upcoming BTO projects in Tengah and Jurong West, said Mr Lee.
HDB previously said it is working to reduce the median waiting time for a BTO flat to the pre-pandemic norm of three to four years. At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the waiting time was around four to five years.
Mr Lee said he will announce other measures to reduce the non-selection rate for BTO applications and to prioritise BTO flats for those with genuine and urgent housing needs during the debate on his ministry’s budget this week.