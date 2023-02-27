HDB to launch more BTOs in mature estates in 2023; measures to help first-timers to kick in from August

SINGAPORE - Buyers looking to secure a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in mature estates can look forward to more of such units being launched in 2023.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee also said on Monday that measures to help first-time applicants own their first home, including an additional BTO flat ballot chance for families with children and married couples aged 40 and below, will take effect from the August BTO sales exercise.

There are typically four BTO sales exercises in a year – in February, May, August and November.

The first BTO sales exercise of the year will be launched on Tuesday. Almost 4,500 BTO flats will be offered in the mature estates of Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown, as well as in the non-mature estates of Jurong West and Tengah, Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.

In 2023, the Housing Board will launch around 23,000 BTO flats to meet strong demand.