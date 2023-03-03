Fewer BTO applicants expected from August under new rules: Analysts

SINGAPORE - Fewer home seekers are expected to apply for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats when stricter rules to reduce the rejection rate take effect in August, said property analysts.

But until then, application rates for new flats could remain high as some potential buyers may view the ongoing February BTO launch and the next one in May - which do not come under the stricter rules - as their last consequence-free chances at the ballot, they added.

From the August BTO sales exercise, first-timer applicants who do not select a BTO flat when invited to do so will be considered second-timers in subsequent flat applications for a year.

Currently, first-timers will only be moved to the second-timer category for a year if they do not book a unit twice. Far fewer flats are set aside for second-timers – 5 per cent of four-room and larger flats, versus at least 95 per cent for first-timer families.

The suspension of first-timer privileges for a year is to reduce the number of people who decline to select a flat and ensure more efficient allocation of new Housing Board flats, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Thursday when announcing the stricter rules.

ERA Realty head of research and consultancy Nicholas Mak said potential buyers will be forced to think carefully before they apply for any BTO projects from August as there is now a penalty to consider, unlike before.

As a result, some may try to apply for the February and May BTO projects before the rules take effect while the number of applicants in the August BTO launch may “temporarily decrease” as only genuine BTO flat buyers will apply, he said.

There are typically four BTO sales exercises in a year – in February, May, August and November.

OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun said while it is possible for the February and May launches to attract more applicants, she does not expect a huge jump in numbers compared with previous launches.

This is because buyers who fall under the new First-timer (Parents and Married Couples) priority category may wait for the August launch as they will have higher chances of securing a flat then, she said.

From August, up to 40 per cent of the BTO flat supply will be reserved for this group of applicants, up from 30 per cent now.