Budget 2023: Higher grant for first-time HDB resale flat buyers; additional BTO ballot chance for some

Singapore – First-timers buying Housing Board resale flats will get more help, with a housing grant increased by $30,000 for families purchasing four-room or smaller units and by $10,000 for those buying five-room or larger units.

An additional Build-To-Order (BTO) flat ballot will be given to families with children and young married couples aged 40 and below who are buying their first home, as the Government moves to help more Singaporeans in their home ownership journey.

These measures are to support the housing aspirations of young Singaporeans, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Tuesday.

He noted that some Singaporeans are prepared to buy resale flats for their first home, but find resale prices today too expensive.

Under the revised Central Provident Fund Housing Grant, first-timer families buying two-room, three-room or four-room HDB resale flats can now get $80,000, up from the previous $50,000. Those who buy five-room or larger units can get $50,000, up from the previous $40,000.

To be eligible for the grant, families must comprise at least two Singapore citizens, or one Singaporean and one Singapore permanent resident. They must not have received any housing subsidies before, do not have a monthly income of more than $14,000 and do not own or have an interest in a private property in the last 30 months prior to the flat application.

First-timer singles buying HDB resale flats will also get higher CFP housing grants of up to $40,000 for four-room and smaller units, an increase from $25,000 before. Those who buy five-room or larger units can get $25,000, up from the previous $20,000.

First-timer singles refer to Singapore citizens aged 35 and above who have not received any housing subsidies before, do not have a monthly income of more than $7,000 and do not own or have an interest in a private property in the last 30 months prior to the flat application.