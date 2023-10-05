BTO flats near Woodlands MRT station, final Dover Forest project to go on sale in December

SINGAPORE – Two Build-To-Order (BTO) developments near Woodlands MRT station and the final project in the eastern half of Dover Forest are among eight developments that will go on sale in December.

Flats on the grounds of the former Alexandra Post Office in Bukit Merah and the first Sin Ming flats in more than 30 years will also be on offer.

The Housing Board on Wednesday released details on its website of eight projects that will be launched in its final sales exercise of 2023. It will offer about 6,000 flats in Bedok, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, Queenstown and Woodlands in December.

The two projects in Woodlands will have about 1,220 units, and property analysts said these could be popular given their proximity to Woodlands MRT station. There are two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats across the two plots.

One project is bounded by Woodlands Street 13 and Woodlands Avenue 5. The other is in Woodlands Avenue 5 and is next to the MRT station.

Meanwhile, the Dover Forest project, in Queenstown, will have 890 three- and four-room flats, and is next to the Dover MRT stop. This will be the third and final project in the eastern half of Dover Forest in Ulu Pandan.

HDB announced in 2022 that it would build around 3,000 BTO flats in Ulu Pandan, its first car-lite precinct.

This came after plans to use the 33ha Dover Forest for public housing were revised in 2021 following an outcry from nature groups. About 11ha in the eastern half is being developed for public housing, while the western half has been put aside for now to preserve its biodiversity.

Ulu Pandan Banks was launched in November 2022, while Ulu Pandan Glades was put up for sale in February 2023. Prices in both projects range from $362,000 to $504,000 (without government grants) for a three-room unit, and from $541,000 to $725,000 for a four-room flat.

Over in Bukit Merah, about 900 two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats will be built on the site of the former Alexandra Post Office, which shuttered on June 17 after operating for more than six decades.

The site is less than 10 minutes to Redhill MRT station on foot. It is bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Canal, and sits by the Alexandra Park Connector.