Alexandra Post Office to cease operations on June 17 after more than 60 years

SINGAPORE – After more than six decades serving the postal needs of those living in the vicinity of Bukit Merah, the Alexandra Post Office will finally shutter its doors on June 17.

Singapore Post announced its impending closure on Facebook on Wednesday, adding that customers can head to the nearby Bukit Merah Central Post Office or Tiong Bahru Post Office.

The standalone post office, which is one of several – including Siglap Post Office and Simpang Bedok Post Office – is located at 110 Alexandra Road, and roughly occupies about 0.23ha of land, or about one-third the size of a football field.

The land had been acquired by the Government as part of its plans to build about 1,500 Build-To-Order flats in the area, spread across a 3.7ha site bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Canal.

A joint statement by the Housing Board and Singapore Land Authority on Dec 15, 2021, said the acquisition of the post office’s site would allow for the building of more residential units, as well as facilitate more optimal planning and design for future public housing projects.

Originally known as Alexandra Road Post Office, the building was opened on Aug 24, 1957, by then Minister for Communications and Works Francis Thomas.

At the time of its opening, it was one of the largest postal distribution centres, second only to the General Post Office, which used to be the anchor tenant of the Fullerton Building – now known as The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

Besides the actual post office, Alexandra Post Office also houses the Tanglin branch of Pat’s Schoolhouse, which is a tenant of SingPost.