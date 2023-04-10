Former prison near upcoming Woodlands RTS Link station to make way for housing development

SINGAPORE – The former Khalsa Crescent Prison in Woodlands will soon make way for a future residential estate near the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station in Woodlands North.

A spokesman for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times that the future estate will allow residents to tap job opportunities in Woodlands Regional Centre, a 100ha area comprising two precincts – Woodlands Central, which encircles Woodlands MRT station; and Woodlands North Coast, home to Admiralty Park, Republic Polytechnic and a future mixed-use and industrial site as well as the upcoming RTS Link station.