Former prison near upcoming Woodlands RTS Link station to make way for housing development

The former Khalsa Crescent Prison (middle, left) is next to a worksite for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link station in Woodlands North. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Ng Keng Gene
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – The former Khalsa Crescent Prison in Woodlands will soon make way for a future residential estate near the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station in Woodlands North.

A spokesman for the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told The Straits Times that the future estate will allow residents to tap job opportunities in Woodlands Regional Centre, a 100ha area comprising two precincts – Woodlands Central, which encircles Woodlands MRT station; and Woodlands North Coast, home to Admiralty Park, Republic Polytechnic and a future mixed-use and industrial site as well as the upcoming RTS Link station.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top