HDB launches 6,800 BTO flats, with tighter rules for applicants who reject offer to book units

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board on Wednesday launched 6,800 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale across eight projects in Choa Chu Kang, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown and Tengah.

Two of the projects, in Kallang/Whampoa and Queenstown, fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with stricter buying and selling conditions, including a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon their resale.

Six of the eight projects have a wait of four years or less, HDB said in a statement. Plantation Edge I and II in Tengah and Rail Green I @ CCK in Choa Chu Kang have the shortest waits, ranging from three years to three years and four months.

Under new rules that kick in from this exercise, applicants of BTO and Sale of Balance flats who get a queue position falling within the flat supply cannot apply for a flat in later exercises until after their booking appointment.

HDB issues three times more queue numbers than the flat supply, in anticipation of applicants dropping out during the flat selection process.

The tightened rule means applicants of the October launch, whose queue position is within the flat supply, cannot apply for a flat in the December exercise.

“This will ensure that we do not crowd out other BTO applicants who have not secured a queue position and improve their chances at securing a flat,” HDB said.

Furthermore, those who do not select a BTO flat when invited will have their existing applications for later exercises cancelled, HDB added.

This means those who are able to apply for both the October and December launches, and do not book a flat when invited during the October launch, will have their December application cancelled.

These applicants can continue applying for future exercises but will be subject to stricter rules announced earlier. For instance, first-timer applicants who do not select a BTO flat when invited will be considered second-timers – with fewer ballot chances – in subsequent flat applications for a year.

HDB will waive this new rule only if applicants have 10 or fewer BTO flats to choose from.

HDB said the new flats in this launch are priced with significant market discounts to ensure affordability, and hence, are considerably cheaper than comparable resale flats.